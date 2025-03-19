Government Committed To Eradicating Terrorism: Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday emphasized the government's commitment to eliminating terrorism through intensified intelligence-based operations.
Talking to a private news channel, he clarified that these activities against terrorism.
He underscored the need to strengthen provincial security agencies, particularly in Balochistan, to reduce reliance on the military.
He also stressed the importance of dialogue with political representatives from Balochistan to address local grievances, while ruling out negotiations with terrorist groups.
"The government will take every necessary step to ensure Pakistan's safety," he said.
He further stated that the government is fully aware of the challenges and will intensify efforts to address both security and governance issues.
The Prime Minister has assured that all necessary resources will be provided to combat terrorism effectively, he added.
