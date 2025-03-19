Open Menu

Government Committed To Eradicating Terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Government committed to eradicating terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday emphasized the government's commitment to eliminating terrorism through intensified intelligence-based operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday emphasized the government's commitment to eliminating terrorism through intensified intelligence-based operations.

Talking to a private news channel, he clarified that these activities against terrorism.

He underscored the need to strengthen provincial security agencies, particularly in Balochistan, to reduce reliance on the military.

He also stressed the importance of dialogue with political representatives from Balochistan to address local grievances, while ruling out negotiations with terrorist groups.

"The government will take every necessary step to ensure Pakistan's safety," he said.

He further stated that the government is fully aware of the challenges and will intensify efforts to address both security and governance issues.

The Prime Minister has assured that all necessary resources will be provided to combat terrorism effectively, he added.

Recent Stories

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Rating ..

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..

27 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data & Statistics Committee in Dub ..

27 minutes ago
 US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

39 minutes ago
 Lucky draw held at Governor House

Lucky draw held at Governor House

43 minutes ago
 Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements o ..

Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA)

42 minutes ago
 ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

42 minutes ago
Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree

Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree

42 minutes ago
 MD NBF, Secretary visit Rawalpindi Arts Council to ..

MD NBF, Secretary visit Rawalpindi Arts Council to appreciate artist Azeem’s a ..

42 minutes ago
 Government committed to eradicating terrorism: Ran ..

Government committed to eradicating terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

42 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE presents its National Report on Spent Nuclear ..

UAE presents its National Report on Spent Nuclear Fuel, Radioactive Waste Manage ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan