Government committed to facilitating local, foreign investment in gas, minerals sector: Dr. Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Energy Dr Musadik Malik assumed charge of the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday and said the government is committed to facilitating local and foreign investment in the gas and minerals sector.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by the Secretary of Petroleum, Momin Agha, and other officials of the Ministry.

The minister said that the current government's top priority is ensuring the convenience of the people.

He reiterated the government's pledge to ensure electricity and gas supply during sehri and iftar times. Additionally, he highlighted efforts initiated to find sustainable solutions to circular debts.

Despite facing challenging circumstances, he said that the government's policies remain solely focused on the welfare of the people.