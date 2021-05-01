UrduPoint.com
Government Committed To Give Due Status To Working Class In Society: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Government committed to give due status to working class in society: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the government was committed to give the working class its due rights and status in the society.

In a tweet marking International Labour Day, the minister greeted the workers who he said have contributed to the development of the country with their blood and sweat.

The world was closed due to the corona pandemic but Prime Minister Imran Khan feeling for the vulnerable working class did not allow employment opportunities to close, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

