Government Committed To National Security And Regional Stability:Barrister Aqeel
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Sunday has reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's national security and promoting regional stability.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the government is actively engaging with neighboring country to address mutual concerns and maintain peace.
Barrister Aqeel highlighted the government's clear stance on protecting Pakistan's sovereignty. "We have repeatedly conveyed to Afghan authorities that their land is being used for attacks against Pakistan.
He reiterated the government's decision to repatriate illegal foreign nationals, stating that all undocumented individuals must leave Pakistan by March 31, while those with valid documents have until June.
The Minister assured that law enforcement agencies are investigating security threats and will take stern measures to prevent unlawful activities.
He also stressed the importance of regional cooperation, urging countries like China, Russia, and the United States to work together for lasting peace.
"We are clear in our policy. Any action needed to defend our sovereignty will be taken," he added.
