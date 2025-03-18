Government Committed To Press Freedom And Supporting Journalists: Federal Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, on Tuesday emphasized that the government strongly supports the freedom of expression and the press, pledging to provide all necessary support to address the challenges faced by journalists and enhance their professional capacity.
In a congratulatory message to the newly-elected office bearers of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad, Khichi emphasized, "The government fully believes in the freedom of the press and expression, considering the journalist community as a vital pillar of the country.
"
The minister extended his congratulations to Azhar Jatoi for being elected President, Nayyar Ali as Secretary, and Waqar Abbasi as Finance Secretary of the NPC.
Khichi further noted that the success of the newly elected office bearers in the NPC elections is a testament to the full trust and confidence the journalist community has placed in their leadership.
