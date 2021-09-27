Government committed to promote tourism, says AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said that his government was working for the promotion of tourism in the state under a public private partnership to fulfill the agenda of the PTI and to equip the tourists destinations with modern facilities.

The Prime Minister said that Azad Kashmir has vast potential for tourism and the government is taking concrete steps to provide modern facilities to the tourists.

He said the government is working on short-term, mid-term and long-term plans to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said that a record number of people visited Azad Kashmir this year and the government has given special importance to the promotion of tourism in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan He urged the people to actively take part in the sanitation drive to make the cleanness campaign a success.

The Prime Minister said that the government has decided to hold a special week to make Azad Kashmir clean, eliminate encroachments and to promote quality construction in the state.

In the first phase, a clean-up drive has been launched so that the free zone can be made beautiful and clean. He said promotion of tourism in the state would not only increase the revenue of the state but would also generate employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, former President and Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan met the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Monday and congratulated him on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and expressed his best wishes.