Government Committed To Promoting Hockey: Hanif Abbasi
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader, Hanif Abbasi on Monday said the national game hockey was top priority of the government, and efforts were being made to promote sport across the country
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader, Hanif Abbasi on Monday said the national game hockey was top priority of the government, and efforts were being made to promote sport across the country.
In the previous PML-N government's tenure, over 20 hockey stadiums were constructed and astro turfs were laid across the country.
This year would see a significant boost in sports promotion, he added.
Abbasi expressed these views during a visit to Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College, where he also announced the establishment of a hockey academy.
He promised to provide all necessary facilities and coaching to the academy, with the help of Olympian Khawaja Junaid.
Abbasi said the PML-N government had always supported sports and athletes, and this initiative was also part of that commitment.
Khawaja Junaid, who was also present on the occasion, lauded Abbasi's efforts in constructing hockey grounds across the country and expressed his full support for the hockey academy.
The hockey academy will start functioning within the next 10 days.
A cricket academy has already been established in Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The college will provide the necessary infrastructure and players, while Khawaja Junaid's hockey academy will provide the necessary equipment, including hockey sticks, balls, goalkeepers' kits, and qualified coaches.
This initiative was a significant step towards promoting hockey and providing opportunities to young athletes to excel in the sport.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur
Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan
China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza
Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo
Two bootleggers held with imported wine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur52 seconds ago
-
Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues54 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP3 minutes ago
-
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP3 minutes ago
-
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts15 minutes ago
-
Walk for children rights19 minutes ago
-
Two bootleggers held with imported wine19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures19 minutes ago
-
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power19 minutes ago
-
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term package: Secy22 minutes ago
-
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur22 minutes ago