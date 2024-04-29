Government committed to promoting hockey: Hanif Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader, Hanif Abbasi on Monday said the national game hockey was top priority of the government, and efforts were being made to promote sport across the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader, Hanif Abbasi on Monday said the national game hockey was top priority of the government, and efforts were being made to promote sport across the country.

In the previous PML-N government's tenure, over 20 hockey stadiums were constructed and astro turfs were laid across the country.

This year would see a significant boost in sports promotion, he added.

Abbasi expressed these views during a visit to Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College, where he also announced the establishment of a hockey academy.

He promised to provide all necessary facilities and coaching to the academy, with the help of Olympian Khawaja Junaid.

Abbasi said the PML-N government had always supported sports and athletes, and this initiative was also part of that commitment.

Khawaja Junaid, who was also present on the occasion, lauded Abbasi's efforts in constructing hockey grounds across the country and expressed his full support for the hockey academy.

The hockey academy will start functioning within the next 10 days.

A cricket academy has already been established in Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The college will provide the necessary infrastructure and players, while Khawaja Junaid's hockey academy will provide the necessary equipment, including hockey sticks, balls, goalkeepers' kits, and qualified coaches.

This initiative was a significant step towards promoting hockey and providing opportunities to young athletes to excel in the sport.

APP/vad-msr