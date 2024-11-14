Open Menu

Government Committed To Protect Minorities Rights: Governor Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that the government is committed to protecting the rights of minorities and promoting their welfare.

The governor expressed these remarks during a meeting, with15-member delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Minority Wing, led by Divisional President Ilay Sadiq at the Governor House.

The meeting focused on discussions about religious harmony in the province and the rights of religious minorities. Former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi was also present in the meeting.

The delegation brought attention to the issues faced by the minority communities in the province, urging the governor to take steps toward their resolution. They also requested to celebrate Christmas at the Governor House next month.

The delegation highlighted the issue of excessive load-shedding in the Tehkal feeder area, urging the governor to intervene.

Governor Kundi responded by assuring the delegation that he would raise the issue with the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and the national power distribution company.

He also emphasized that combating electricity theft required cooperation from the citizens themselves, as areas with higher levels of theft faced longer load-shedding hours.

He acknowledged the vital role that minorities play in the country's development and assured that every effort would be made to provide them with the necessary support.

Governor Kundi also shared that during a recent meeting with the federal minister, funds had been allocated for the construction of a cremation ground (Shamshan Ghat) and discussed other issues facing minority communities.

He highlighted that 25 scholarships had been allocated for minority students at Peshawar’s Edwardes College, with similar efforts underway in other educational institutions to provide scholarships and facilities to children from minority communities.

