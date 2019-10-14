UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Committed To Providing Relief To The Masses: KP Food Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:00 PM

Government committed to providing relief to the masses: KP Food minister

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi and PTI Member National Assembly Ali Khan Monday said that the government was taking serious measures to provide relief to the masses.

They said this while addressing people at their respective Constituencies in Abbottabad district.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to bringing out the country from the crisis and soon Pakistan would be on the track of development and prosperity. Ali Khan said that the economic indicators and stock exchange had improved during the last few months due to right and prudent economic policies of the Federal government.

He said it was expected that within the coming month fiscal deficit would also decrease significantly. Talking to the delegations of his constituency Ali Khan stated that he had met with PM Imran Khan and Minister for Power Omer Ayub and discussed various issues of his constituency with them.

A delegation of Havelian also briefed the KP minister for Food about the problems of Havelian city and Jamia Mosque, the minister said that Haveilan is Tehsil headquarters and its development is their responsibility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Stock Exchange Abbottabad Havelian Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate to arriv ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 October 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

13 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

13 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.