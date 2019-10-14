Government committed to providing relief to the masses: KP Food minister

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi and PTI Member National Assembly Ali Khan Monday said that the government was taking serious measures to provide relief to the masses.

They said this while addressing people at their respective Constituencies in Abbottabad district.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to bringing out the country from the crisis and soon Pakistan would be on the track of development and prosperity. Ali Khan said that the economic indicators and stock exchange had improved during the last few months due to right and prudent economic policies of the Federal government.

He said it was expected that within the coming month fiscal deficit would also decrease significantly. Talking to the delegations of his constituency Ali Khan stated that he had met with PM Imran Khan and Minister for Power Omer Ayub and discussed various issues of his constituency with them.

A delegation of Havelian also briefed the KP minister for Food about the problems of Havelian city and Jamia Mosque, the minister said that Haveilan is Tehsil headquarters and its development is their responsibility.