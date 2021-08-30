Government committed to reforms electoral system: Zartaj Gull

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for State on Climate Change Zartaj Gull, Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is the only political party who wishes to reform electoral system for free and fair elections in the country.

She said PTI formed government after wining of general elections 2018 and served the masses irrespectively.

People of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir rejected all other parties candidates and elected the PTI representatives, she added.

State Minister said all political parties during their tenure misused the power for personal enrichment despite of redressing masses issues.

It was the need of the hour to be united despite planing of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s march towards capital for just to protect corruption which they have made in past, she criticized.

Pakistan Muslim League nawaz always did politics on Kashmir issue despite to resolve, she concluded.