Government committed to resolve masses' problems: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that the government is committed and sincere to resolve problems of the people on priority and in this regard Revenue Public Service Katchery was being held on first day of every month.

He was addressing a Public Katchey at his office here today in which Member Taxes board of Revenue Manzoor Qadir also participateHe said that Revenue Department was at the forefront of public service and concerned officers should redress problems of the people for restoring their confidence.

He directed to ensure speedy solution of public grievances related issuance of domicile, fard, registary, income certificate and other matters.Total 58 applications were received in the Katchery and out of them 90% complaints were solved on spot.