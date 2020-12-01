UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Committed To Resolve Masses' Problems: DC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Government committed to resolve masses' problems: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that the government is committed and sincere to resolve problems of the people on priority and in this regard Revenue Public Service Katchery was being held on first day of every month.

He was addressing a Public Katchey at his office here today in which Member Taxes board of Revenue Manzoor Qadir also participateHe said that Revenue Department was at the forefront of public service and concerned officers should redress problems of the people for restoring their confidence.

He directed to ensure speedy solution of public grievances related issuance of domicile, fard, registary, income certificate and other matters.Total 58 applications were received in the Katchery and out of them 90% complaints were solved on spot.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

26 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.