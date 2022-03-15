(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for national food security and research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Tuesday that government was committed to development of south Punjab and ensuring completion of project on time to enable people avail the modern day facilities.

While presiding over a district coordination committee meeting via video link, Fakhar Imam said that government was paying special attention to development of Khanewal district like other parts of south Punjab.

He said that district coordination committee meetings were being held to ensure proper review of the progress and complete the projects in time as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also ordered officials to make all the arrangements ready for the upcoming wheat procurement drive. Deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi briefed the minister on price control activities, Ramzan Bazaars, plantation and other assignments including Spring Festival sports gala and Punjab Culture Day.

DPO Nadeem Abbas gave briefing to minister on crime checking operations and law and order situation.

MPA Dr. Syed Khawar Ali Shah, PTI leaders Abdur Razzaq Niazi, Musaddiq Shah, Shahbaz Siyal were also present in the meeting.