Government committed to turn AJK into a model state: Tanveer Ilyas

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the government has presented a revolutionary budget and it is now the responsibility of the state machinery to leave no stone unturned in serving the people.

Talking to media on Sunday, he said, "In order to make AJK a model state, we shall move forward as per the PTI chairman Imran Khan's vision. Tourism would be promoted as an industry to make people financially self-sufficient. For the purpose, digital mapping is being introduced for the first time." He said that the PTI government would never disappoint the people of the AJK who had given us the mandate. "All the promises the PTI had made during the election campaign will be fulfilled." The AJK government, he said, was moving forward according to its priorities. "The fruits of the government's initiatives have started reaching the people", he said, adding that people of the liberated territory would soon feel the change on the ground.

He said that instead of solving the problems of the common people, the previous governments promoted nepotism and favouritism.

In order to make the National Action Plan successful, the PM said that the Counter Terrorism Department was established in the Police Department of Azad Kashmir, for which a significant amount of funds was provided.

He said that funds had also been increased for delivery of quality health services to the people at their doorsteps. Hospitals at Samahni and Mang were upgraded to the status of Tehsil Headquarters.

He said that Forest Department was successfully completing the "Ten billion Tree Tsunami Program", which was initiated by Imran Khan a couple of years back.

Media, he said, was the fourth pillar of the state, which could not be neglected. He said that the PTI government allocated an amount of 70 million rupees for the Press Foundation, from which 20 million rupees were reserved for the heirs of deceased journalists and the welfare of journalists.

Meanwhile, the PM extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) including the PFUJ president Afzal Butt, Secretary General Arshad Ansari, Asad Pathan and others.

He expressed the hope that the PFUJ would play its role in highlighting the prevailing political and human rights situation as well as the ban on media in the Indian occupied Kashmir. Praising the PFUJ leadership for its constructive role, he said that the journalist body always fostered high journalistic values.