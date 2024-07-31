Open Menu

Government Committed To Vision Of Digital KP: KPITB’s MD

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Managing Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB) Akif Khan on Wednesday said that the government was committed to achieving its vision of "digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.’

He expressed these views while addressing the three-day interactive Build Entrepreneurship Skills Training (BEST) boot camp organized by Research education Development (RED) International with the support of the US Consulate Peshawar and the KPITB.

The boot camp was held at KPITB’s incubation center, Durshal Peshawar, aiming to enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs on concepts such as design thinking, business model canvas, finance, legal, and marketing.

During the training camp, 18 startups were screened, and participants were enabled to improve their business plans and prepare their sales pitches.

Bismah Mirza, Executive Director of RED International, praised KPITB's efforts, stating, "We have conducted these camps in several districts of the province and have trained 250 youth so far.

RED Director Abid Hussain expressed gratitude on behalf of his team to the US Consulate Peshawar, KPITB, Akif Khan, Shoaib Yousafzai, and Durshal Coordinator Hanif Jang.

During the camp, participants worked on innovative solutions to challenges such as climate change, disabilities, health, women empowerment, and inclusive products.

The speakers emphasized the importance of initiatives like the BEST boot camp for empowering the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with digital skills and fostering their ideas and guidance.

This boot camp was designed, keeping in mind the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in developing and implementing their business ideas, enabling them to bring their ideas to fruition and further develop their businesses.

