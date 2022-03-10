Government confident & firm on political front: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was confident and firm on the political front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was confident and firm on the political front.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Imran Khan said Islamabad was the most important political front in the current situation.

He said the decision regarding the situation in Punjab would be taken after an in-depth consultation.

The meeting also discussed administrative matters and the ongoing development projects in the province.