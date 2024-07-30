- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Government cooperates seafood companies, exporters for business projects: Qaiser Sheikh
Government Cooperates Seafood Companies, Exporters For Business Projects: Qaiser Sheikh
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM
A meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs with fish exporters to explore the opportunities and avenues for the establishment business venture between Pakistani and Chinese Seafood companies held at PNSC building on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs with fish exporters to explore the opportunities and avenues for the establishment business venture between Pakistani and Chinese Seafood companies held at PNSC building on Tuesday.
The board of Investment presented the report on the fisheries and aquaculture sector as a food commodity in the country.
On the occasion minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh applauded the efforts of BOI for presenting the report and thanked the exporters for their attendance and support.
He assured that Government will support exporters for the establishment of business ventures between Pakistani and Chinese Seafood Companies, said in the report analysis encompasses all the broader aspects which is leading to the avenues for the investment opportunities in the sector.
The highlights of the report are evidently indicating that opportunities and avenues of investments in the sector of fisheries and aquaculture between Chinese and Pakistani seafood industry.
The key opportunity for the development of the sector are Aquaculture and Shrimp Farming. Products focus on shrimp, crab and tuna lining. There is an enormous potential for the aquaculture, shrimp and crab farming due to high yield and profitability. Fish has a potential to be high value through improved handling and processing. It is highlighted that the seafood market of US is very lucrative having an import worth amounting 23 billion USD.
The trend of decline in the export of seafood from China to US was found due to several reasons such as additional tariff rates up to 25%. The above said barrier for China to the seafood exports creates opportunities for Pakistan to explore US market with same product line.
The exporters showed their gratitude for arranging the meeting on this important issue and showed their readiness for the establishment of business with Chinese companies. Majority of the exporters informed that they are already in the process of negotiations with their Chinese counterpart for bringing the investment in Pakistan through joint venture model.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif11 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth11 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..11 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week11 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful11 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik11 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand11 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA11 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais11 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar11 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..11 hours ago