Government decides to increase Hajj Package by Rs 1,15,000

Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to increase Hajj package by Rs 1, 15,000.Secretary religious affairs told to senate standing committee for religious affairs that Hajj expenditures have been increased due to implementation of tax by Saudi government and increase in fares

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd January, 2020) Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to increase Hajj package by Rs 1, 15,000.Secretary religious affairs told to senate standing committee for religious affairs that Hajj expenditures have been increased due to implementation of tax by Saudi government and increase in fares.Senate standing committee for religious affairs meeting was held in the Parliament lodges under Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidery.During the meeting committee members while expressing displeasure over the absence of federal minister for religious affairs adjourned the meeting and decided to send the matter to chairman senate upon next meeting if Chairman not comes.The Hajj estimated a rise f Rs.

1 Lac 15 thousand in hajj fares which will swell up to Rs. 5 Lac 50 Thousand per pilgrim.The senate coordination on religious affairs secretary said that the increment in fares has occurred due to rise in taxes by the Saudi government.The committee has adjourned the meeting with dismay over the absence of federal minister of religious affairs.The matter would be sent to Chairman Senate if the minister remains absent in next meeting.He said that a committee had been formed to review irregularities in Hajj last year.

Fares hiked up last year and this year they will follow suit.The secretary of religious affairs told the committee that Federal Minister was in route to Karachi.The Chairman committee responded by saying that Minister including the secretary pay no heed to their work.He said that he informed Saudi Arabia about the meeting but still the minister did not respond.

He said this cold attitude cannot be spared on such important issues.Hafiz Abdul Kareem, member of committee, chided government by saying that if it were an event of Kartarpur, the minister would have rush towards it.

People are vilifying the government over this price hike.Senator Siraj-ul-Haq expressed disappointment and said that he too had busyness in Lahore but had prioritized this meeting.Chairman committee said that once the government's drawbacks are highlighted, government accuses us of politicizing the matter.This year 1 Lac 79 Thousand devotees would offer pilgrimage.The secretary informed the committee that they have reimbursed Rs 5 billion to pilgrims.

He went on to say that depreciation of rupee and rise in fares of airlines has led to an overall increment of fares.Hafiz Abdul Kareem said that we can find a way out if provided with the details.

The secretary defended Federal Minster by saying that he has to pay a foreign visit in coming days. He would inform the committee about his future commitments.Chairman Committee Abdul Ghafoor Haidiri during his press talk lambasted the federal minister over his absentia.

He said that the ministry is not taking issues seriously since I have taken charge as a chairman. He expressed disappointment over the unnecessary rise in fares.He said the ministry should not work independent of the Senate Committee.Watching this precarious situation, it seems difficult for an ordinary man to perform Hajj.He said there is no system of checks and balances from their ministry which is increasing the fares for their personal gains.He gave a chance to the minster to address the concerns of opposition.

If the minster continues to be absent then the committee would reject this Hajj package. Also he would have to face legal implications.