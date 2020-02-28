Government decides to keep pilgrims under observation in Karantina for one week

Government of Pakistan has decided to keep pilgrims in Karantina coming from Iran under observation for one week.Advisor to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza has visited Baluchistan district Taftan, and Dalbandin where he also met with Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal

Taftan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Government of Pakistan has decided to keep pilgrims in Karantina coming from Iran under observation for one week.Advisor to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza has visited Baluchistan district Taftan, and Dalbandin where he also met with Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal.Talking to CM Baluchistan Dr Zafar Mirza said that 273 pilgrims stationing in Tuftan who wanted to go Iran have agreed upon returning country voluntarily .It has been decided in the meeting that these pilgrims will be brought to Quetta forthwith after providing them security and other travelling facilities.It has been decided that isolation and Karantina ward will be setup in Pakistan House in Taftan upon emergency basis and pilgrims will be brought back after daily screening of 1000 each while they will be kept under observation in Karantina for one week.

Person having symptoms of Coronavirus will be kept in the isolation ward for further diagnosis and his samples will be tested in the laboratory set up in Quetta, recently.CM Baluchistan said that provincial government has issued Rs 200 million forthwith in order to set up isolation wards in Karantina, Taftan and Dalbandin.Dr Zafar Mirza said that a modern laboratory has been set up in Quetta for Coronavirus diagnosis that will be made functional soon.He said daily 100 tests will be conducted in the laboratory.Special assistant said that health ministry of Iran invited us to keep pilgrims under observation there for screening, tests but decision will be taken after taking complete review of the offer in the interest of pilgrims.