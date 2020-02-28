UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Decides To Keep Pilgrims Under Observation In Karantina For One Week

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Government decides to keep pilgrims under observation in Karantina for one week

Government of Pakistan has decided to keep pilgrims in Karantina coming from Iran under observation for one week.Advisor to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza has visited Baluchistan district Taftan, and Dalbandin where he also met with Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal

Taftan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Government of Pakistan has decided to keep pilgrims in Karantina coming from Iran under observation for one week.Advisor to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza has visited Baluchistan district Taftan, and Dalbandin where he also met with Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal.Talking to CM Baluchistan Dr Zafar Mirza said that 273 pilgrims stationing in Tuftan who wanted to go Iran have agreed upon returning country voluntarily .It has been decided in the meeting that these pilgrims will be brought to Quetta forthwith after providing them security and other travelling facilities.It has been decided that isolation and Karantina ward will be setup in Pakistan House in Taftan upon emergency basis and pilgrims will be brought back after daily screening of 1000 each while they will be kept under observation in Karantina for one week.

Person having symptoms of Coronavirus will be kept in the isolation ward for further diagnosis and his samples will be tested in the laboratory set up in Quetta, recently.CM Baluchistan said that provincial government has issued Rs 200 million forthwith in order to set up isolation wards in Karantina, Taftan and Dalbandin.Dr Zafar Mirza said that a modern laboratory has been set up in Quetta for Coronavirus diagnosis that will be made functional soon.He said daily 100 tests will be conducted in the laboratory.Special assistant said that health ministry of Iran invited us to keep pilgrims under observation there for screening, tests but decision will be taken after taking complete review of the offer in the interest of pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Iran Dalbandin From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Proud moment for nation to beat India in Kabaddi W ..

3 minutes ago

Fish worth $253.145 mln, meat 185.087 mln exported ..

9 seconds ago

OAS Secretary General Candidate Calls for New Mech ..

11 seconds ago

Rain,wind thunderstorm likely in Capital during ne ..

12 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

13 seconds ago

Punjab advisor wants sugarcane growers' dues clear ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.