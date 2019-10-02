Government decides to make Naeem Bukhari as attorney general

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Government has decided to appoint PTI leader and well-known lawyer Naeem Bukhari as Attorney General.Government is considering to change the Attorney General Mansoor Anwar Khan while Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed his willingness for appointment of Naeem Bukhari as Attorney General.

Naeem Bukhari has met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.Soon a meeting between PM and Naeem Bukhari is expected.Announcement of Naeem Bukhari as attorney general would be made within the next couple of days.