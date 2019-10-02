UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Decides To Make Naeem Bukhari As Attorney General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:10 PM

Government decides to make Naeem Bukhari as attorney general

Government has decided to appoint PTI leader and well-known lawyer Naeem Bukhari as Attorney General.Government is considering to change the Attorney General Mansoor Anwar Khan while Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed his willingness for appointment of Naeem Bukhari as Attorney General

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Government has decided to appoint PTI leader and well-known lawyer Naeem Bukhari as Attorney General.Government is considering to change the Attorney General Mansoor Anwar Khan while Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed his willingness for appointment of Naeem Bukhari as Attorney General.

Naeem Bukhari has met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.Soon a meeting between PM and Naeem Bukhari is expected.Announcement of Naeem Bukhari as attorney general would be made within the next couple of days.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Naeem Bukhari

Recent Stories

Former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri de-notified

4 minutes ago

Australian leader says Trump wanted point of conta ..

4 minutes ago

North Korea may have fired missile from submarine

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong protest: City reels from 'one of its mos ..

4 minutes ago

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPR ..

4 minutes ago

Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week with vintage fla ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.