UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Denies Giving Financial Support To ICP To Maintain Law And Order During Azadi March.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:12 PM

Government denies giving financial support to ICP to maintain law and order during Azadi March.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) slamabad, October 27 (Online) Government has denied to give financial support to the Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 27th October, 2019) slamabad (Capital) Police to maintain law and order and to meet other administrative expenses during JUIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) (F) Azadi March.Capital police's application for financial support under administrative head has also been rejected by the government.According to reports Capital police can face financial crunch during the fiscal year 2019-20.

Police officer told that to meet the Azadi March expenditures an application was submitted to the federation which has also been rejected. Under the scenairo police high ups have decided to meet all police expenses out of the police budget of 2019-20.Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) t is recalled that JUIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) (F) had announced in June that JUIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) (F) will conduct long march in Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) slamabad in October against the government.

The aim of the head of opposition party to conduct Azadi March is to take resignation from the Prime Minister because as he mentioned that Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) mran Khan through"false election" has entered the power corridor.

He said to put containers and call police and paramilitary force from other provinces, to arrange food, temporary shelters and their movment, financial support was demanded.Sources said that the capital police had initially demanded 270 million rupees for two weeks and later on demanded 130 million rupees for one week.The officer said then 50 million rupees for 3 days but the government has also rejected the demand.Government has directed police to meet their expenses out of their own resources.Police has decided that the funds earmarked in police budget 35 million rupees to purchase vehicles and other goods will be utilised on police arrangements during the Azadi March.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Law And Order Budget Long March Azadi March Vehicles June October 2019 All From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Abuja organises forum on interfaith ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights museums role in supporting Arab ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: Smart initiatives keep UAE in forefro ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.