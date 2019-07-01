UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Determined To Punish Plunderers Of National Exchequer: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:55 PM

Government determined to punish plunderers of national exchequer: Zartaj Gul Wazir

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the looters and plunderers belonging to former ruling parties Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would not be spared and they would have to pay the price of their wrongdoings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the looters and plunderers belonging to former ruling parties Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would not be spared and they would have to pay the price of their wrongdoings.

In a Tweet, she said cracks had started to appear in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

She said the Federal Budget of 2019-20 was passed without any problem and All Parties Conference convened by chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman had failed miserably to achieve the desired goals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Price All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Multan Police arrest three dacoits, recover cash, ..

few seconds

US Not Discussing 'Nuclear Freeze' by North Korea ..

4 seconds ago

Most OPEC+ Countries Want to Extend Oil Deal by 9 ..

5 seconds ago

Turkish Parliament Speaker Says Glad to See Russia ..

7 seconds ago

Man dies in road mishap in Quetta

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs law ministry to withdraw A- ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.