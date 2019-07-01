Government Determined To Punish Plunderers Of National Exchequer: Zartaj Gul Wazir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:55 PM
State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the looters and plunderers belonging to former ruling parties Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would not be spared and they would have to pay the price of their wrongdoings
In a Tweet, she said cracks had started to appear in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).
She said the Federal Budget of 2019-20 was passed without any problem and All Parties Conference convened by chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman had failed miserably to achieve the desired goals.