Government determined to punish plunderers of national exchequer: Zartaj Gul Wazir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the looters and plunderers belonging to former ruling parties Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ( PML-N ) and Pakistan People's Party ( PPP ) would not be spared and they would have to pay the price of their wrongdoings.

In a Tweet, she said cracks had started to appear in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

She said the Federal Budget of 2019-20 was passed without any problem and All Parties Conference convened by chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman had failed miserably to achieve the desired goals.