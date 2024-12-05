Open Menu

Government Developing Gender Digital Divide Policy To Empower Women

Published December 05, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The government is formulating a Gender Digital Divide Policy to enhance women's access to the digital economy.

"The government is committed to ending the digital gender divide," an official from the Ministry of IT said.

"Women's access to technology and the internet is essential for their empowerment, which can be achieved through the provision of digital devices and internet connectivity," the official added.

The government is actively working to eliminate barriers that hinder women's use of mobile phones and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

"Digitalization can empower women and help integrate them into mainstream politics," he said.

The Prime Minister's Free Laptop Scheme is playing a significant role in expanding access to digital tools, the official highlighted.

Additionally, efforts are underway to implement the Smartphones for All Policy, which aims to provide affordable smartphones to the public.

