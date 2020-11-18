UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Disburses Rs 24.42 Bln For Retired Employees Of PSM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:21 PM

Government disburses Rs 24.42 bln for retired employees of PSM

The Federal Government has disbursed Rs. 24.42 billion among the retired employees of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) in order to clear the pending payments of the employees who have been waiting for their payments since 2013

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has disbursed Rs. 24.42 billion among the retired employees of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) in order to clear the pending payments of the employees who have been waiting for their payments since 2013.

The retired employees have expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister and Minister for Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar for alleviating the hard ships of retired employees in their old age, said a press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production here on Wednesday.

The government has released an amount of Rs. 24.42 billion in two tranches amounting to Rs. 12.741 billion and Rs. 11.680 billion respectively.

The total number of the retired employees who received their post retirement dues is 7594 with an average amount of Rs.

3.22 million (approx.) per employee.

Prior to this, the present government has paid Rs. 1.26 billion in January 2019 for the assistance of families of the deceased employees of PSM.

It is pertinent to mention that PSM has not been generating income since 2015 due to its closure.

Realizing the plight of the retired employees of PSM, the government has made a huge payment of Rs. 24.42 billion which has been overdue since 2013.

The government is trying to revive the operations of PSM and the case of its transaction structure is expected to be submitted for the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in next few weeks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister January 2015 2019 Post Government Cabinet Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

PM to visit Faisalabad today

10 minutes ago

European car sales swerve lower

5 minutes ago

UK insurer RSA agrees 7.2 bn takeover by Canadian, ..

5 minutes ago

PFA seals two fake-milk manufacturing factories

5 minutes ago

Chances of light rain tomorrow in Capital: PMD

5 minutes ago

World Philosophy Day to be marked on Thursday

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.