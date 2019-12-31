Government employee dies in road mishap in Sargodha

A lower grade government employee has died in road accident.One Jabir Ali Khan, 23 who was a class four employee in SPU was on his way from home located in Suleman Pura to his office in Sargodha city was hit by a truck from behind on Shaheen Abad road. He died on the spot

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) A lower grade government employee has died in road accident.One Jabir Ali Khan, 23 who was a class four employee in SPU was on his way from home located in Suleman Pura to his office in Sargodha city was hit by a truck from behind on Shaheen Abad road.

He died on the spot.Silanwali Police reached the scene and shifted the body to Tehsil Head quarters hospital for medico legal proceedings.The police have started investigations in the matter.