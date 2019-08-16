UrduPoint.com
Government Employees Directed To Declare Their Assets Till Sep 01

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:04 PM

Overnment has directed all federal ministries, institutions and all the four provincial governments , AJK government and Gilgit-Baltistan government to acquire details of their assets from their employees till September 01 in respect of the financial year ending June-2019

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Government has directed all federal ministries, institutions and all the four provincial governments , AJK government and Gilgit-Baltistan government to acquire details of their assets from their employees till September 01 in respect of the financial year ending June-2019According to report government has announced adhoc relief fund to the tune of 5 to 10 percent for the employees of corporations and autonomous bodies besides 10 percent adhoc relief fund allowance for the officers of management grade.

Establishment division has directed secretaries of all federal ministries and departments, chief secretaries of all the four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wafaqi Mohtasib, Federal Tax ombudsman, Election Commission of Pakistan, Intelligence Bureau and Auditor General of Pakistan to ensure declaration of their assets by their respective employees.

