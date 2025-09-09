Government empowers Youth through National Innovation Awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) In a bid to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, the Prime Minister's Youth Program has awarded National Innovation Awards to 100,000 innovators so far.

The program aims to empower young entrepreneurs, provide national and international recognition, and foster a culture of sustainable development.

According to an official, the government has allocated Rs. 10 crore for the National Innovation Awards in the fiscal year 2025-26.

The awards provide a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas in eight thematic areas, with a special focus on eco-innovation.

The competitions, which will be held at regional and national levels, cover areas such as food security, agriculture and nutrition, sustainable food ecosystem, water management and sustainability, climate change and ecology, disaster management, pollution reduction, information technology and telecom, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Selected ideas and teams will work with the private sector and startup industry, and will also receive scholarships and training.

This initiative is expected to promote a startup culture and create sustainable and green jobs.

The Prime Minister's Youth Program is committed to empowering and employing youth through National Innovation Awards. Young people can register on the Digital Youth Hub online portal to access opportunities according to their eligibility and potential.

This initiative is a significant step towards promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, and is expected to have a positive impact on the country's economic growth and development.