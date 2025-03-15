Government Ensures Fair Meat Prices In Kohat Bazaar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) In a bid to protect consumer rights and ensure price transparency, a team led by District Director Livestock Kohat Dr Asif Junaid, conducted a surprise inspection of Kohat Bazaar on Saturday.
The visit, carried out under strict surveillance, aimed to monitor and regulate meat prices, providing consumers with quality products at official rates.
The team, comprising Dr. Rizwan Khan, TMA Kohat Encroachment Inspector Naimat-ur-Rehman, and his team, scrutinized various shops and stalls, issuing warnings to vendors charging exorbitant prices.
Government officials emphasized that such checks will continue, ensuring consumers receive high-quality products at reasonable prices.
