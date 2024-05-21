Open Menu

Government Ensuring All Possible Assistance To Students In Bishkek: Minister For Law And Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Tuesday that the government was ensuring all possible assistance to Pakistani students in Bishkek, with many of them having been brought back to the country on five flights

Speaking in the Senate, he stated that the Prime Minister was personally monitoring the measures.

Following his directions, the embassy has been activated, and a special desk has been established there to assist the students.

He noted that three special flights and two extraordinary flights had already brought back students, with further measures underway.

Additionally, two ministers have been sent to Bishkek, highlighting that the Pakistani government had been quicker in responding to their citizens compared to other countries.

