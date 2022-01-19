Government ensuring assistance for poor, deserving people: Khalil George

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Khalil George on Wednesday said that the provincial government was ensuring all possible assistance to the poor and deserving person.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations of minorities here at his office.

Khalil George said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking practical steps to solve the problems of the people.

He said assistance cheques would be distributed among needy people of minority community from January 21 in various areas of Quetta City including Samungli Road near Gas office, Joint Road, Jeem Khana, Shah Zaman Road, Nawan Killi, Zarghoon Abad, Youhana Abad phase-2, WAPDA Colony, Bashirabad Phase-I, Kali Kotwal, Quetta Cantt, Esa Nagri and other nearby areas.

He said various committees have been formed in this context which would monitor the distribution of cheques saying that the provincial government was trying its best to ensure assistance to the poor and deserving people.

In this regard, any negligence will not be tolerated, he said adding that his doors were always open for the public.

