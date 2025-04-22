Government establishes National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA); FIA Cyber Wing Dissolved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a significant development aimed at tackling the rising threat of cybercrime, the Government of Pakistan has formally established the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as an independent institution, granting it full authority to investigate and act against cyber-related offenses across the country.

Previously operating as a wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the cybercrime unit has now been elevated to an autonomous body in light of increasing incidents of online fraud, harassment, digital blackmail, identity theft, fake websites, and social media crimes.

According to an official statement from the FIA spokesperson, all responsibilities related to cybercrime prevention, investigation, and enforcement will now be handled exclusively by the newly-formed NCCIA.

With this shift, the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing has been officially dissolved, and citizens are advised to contact NCCIA for all future complaints and queries regarding cyber offenses.

The newly established agency is tasked with responding promptly to any reports of suspicious online activity or cybercrimes. Citizens can reach out to the NCCIA Helpdesk via phone at 051-9106691 or email at [email protected].

The spokesperson further emphasized:

“It is important to note that the FIA no longer deals with cybercrime matters. For any complaints or guidance related to cybercrimes, the public is encouraged to visit the nearest NCCIA Circle Office.”

This move is expected to streamline operations and improve the country’s capacity to combat digital threats in an increasingly connected world.