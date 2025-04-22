- Home
- Pakistan
- Government establishes National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA); FIA Cyber Wing Dissolved
Government Establishes National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA); FIA Cyber Wing Dissolved
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a significant development aimed at tackling the rising threat of cybercrime, the Government of Pakistan has formally established the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as an independent institution, granting it full authority to investigate and act against cyber-related offenses across the country.
Previously operating as a wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the cybercrime unit has now been elevated to an autonomous body in light of increasing incidents of online fraud, harassment, digital blackmail, identity theft, fake websites, and social media crimes.
According to an official statement from the FIA spokesperson, all responsibilities related to cybercrime prevention, investigation, and enforcement will now be handled exclusively by the newly-formed NCCIA.
With this shift, the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing has been officially dissolved, and citizens are advised to contact NCCIA for all future complaints and queries regarding cyber offenses.
The newly established agency is tasked with responding promptly to any reports of suspicious online activity or cybercrimes. Citizens can reach out to the NCCIA Helpdesk via phone at 051-9106691 or email at [email protected].
The spokesperson further emphasized:
“It is important to note that the FIA no longer deals with cybercrime matters. For any complaints or guidance related to cybercrimes, the public is encouraged to visit the nearest NCCIA Circle Office.”
This move is expected to streamline operations and improve the country’s capacity to combat digital threats in an increasingly connected world.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan will nerve leave Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination: Minister3 minutes ago
-
Two cops gunned down3 minutes ago
-
Government establishes National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA); FIA Cyber Wing Dissolved3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin continues anti-encroachment drive3 minutes ago
-
NUML spring festival kicks off in a vibrant celebration of colors, culture, and unity3 minutes ago
-
DEOC issues heatwave advisory, directs emergency measures13 minutes ago
-
PEC approves formation of Young Engineers National Forum to empower future engineering leaders13 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye28 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur31 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to its heroes on Ghazi Week33 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over Jamshoro van accident33 minutes ago
-
PPP chief expresses grief over tragic road accident near Thana Bola Khan43 minutes ago