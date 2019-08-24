UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Fails To Bring Back Looted Money: Siraj-ul-Haq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:20 PM

Government fails to bring back looted money: Siraj-ul-Haq

Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the government's failure to bring back plundered money from foreign banks exposes PTI's tall claims made in this regard

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the government's failure to bring back plundered money from foreign banks exposes PTI's tall claims made in this regard.The PTI government, he said while talking to the JI workers at Mansoora on Saturday, not only failed to recover a single penny held by Pakistanis through fiduciaries or wealth managers in Swiss accounts and other banks, it also disappointed the nation on other economic fronts.Despite passage of one year, he said, the government was still directionless and was not able to clarify and elaborate its future strategies and policies on economy.Demanding the government inform the nation on what conditions it received loans from the IMF and other countries, he said details about the spending of the loans should also be made public.

He said the people were not satisfied over one year's performance of the government.

During last 12 months, he said, over one million became jobless and the prices of medicines, gas and petrol were not in reach of common man. The US Dollar exchange rate and inflation, Siraj added, went all times high and there was no check on corruption and nepotism.The JI chief asked the PTI government to take immediate steps to control skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment.Talking about the Kashmir situation, he said that the JI was organizing a "Save Kashmir March" in Peshawar on Sunday (August 25) to express solidarity with the people of held region.He said a clear message will be given to India in the rally that people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and they would go to every extent for their help.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Corruption IMF Peshawar Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exchange Dollar Man Money March August Gas Sunday All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed crowns Indian PM with Order of Z ..

10 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister wraps up two-day state visit ..

10 minutes ago

FIA Faisalabad arrests 50 criminals including 7 PO ..

5 minutes ago

German Navy P3C Aircraft visits Naval Air Base, Me ..

5 minutes ago

NAB chief orders inquiry of Rs1b scam' that led to ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Indian PM discuss bilateral ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.