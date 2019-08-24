Government fails to bring back looted money: Siraj-ul-Haq

(@imziishan)

Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the government's failure to bring back plundered money from foreign banks exposes PTI's tall claims made in this regard

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the government's failure to bring back plundered money from foreign banks exposes PTI's tall claims made in this regard.The PTI government, he said while talking to the JI workers at Mansoora on Saturday, not only failed to recover a single penny held by Pakistanis through fiduciaries or wealth managers in Swiss accounts and other banks, it also disappointed the nation on other economic fronts.Despite passage of one year, he said, the government was still directionless and was not able to clarify and elaborate its future strategies and policies on economy.Demanding the government inform the nation on what conditions it received loans from the IMF and other countries, he said details about the spending of the loans should also be made public.

He said the people were not satisfied over one year's performance of the government.

During last 12 months, he said, over one million became jobless and the prices of medicines, gas and petrol were not in reach of common man. The US Dollar exchange rate and inflation, Siraj added, went all times high and there was no check on corruption and nepotism.The JI chief asked the PTI government to take immediate steps to control skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment.Talking about the Kashmir situation, he said that the JI was organizing a "Save Kashmir March" in Peshawar on Sunday (August 25) to express solidarity with the people of held region.He said a clear message will be given to India in the rally that people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and they would go to every extent for their help.