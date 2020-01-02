UrduPoint.com
Government Files Miscellaneous Petitions Seeking Stay Order, Constitution Of Larger Bench

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 01:45 PM

Government files miscellaneous petitions seeking stay order, constitution of larger bench

Government has filed petitions in Supreme Court (SC) requesting the court to issue stay order on its decision in the case of extension in army chief service and constitute a larger bench upon its review petition

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Government has filed petitions in Supreme Court (SC) requesting the court to issue stay order on its decision in the case of extension in army chief service and constitute a larger bench upon its review petition.Federal government after filing review petition against the decision related to extension in the COAS tenure has filed further two miscellaneous petitions in the apex court.In two separate petitions, federal government prayed the court to make a larger bench upon review petition and to issue a stay order.

Government has prayed court to make a five-member larger bench for hearing review petition against the decision of SC pertaining to extension in the tenure of Army Chief.Government further prayed in review petition that court should suspend the implementation upon its Nov 28 order till the decision of review petition .SC had ordered the Parliament to make legislation related to extension in the tenure of Army Chief within 6 months on Nov 28.Government had filed a review petition against the decision of SC on Dec 26.

