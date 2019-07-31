UrduPoint.com
Government Firm To Overcome Shortage Of Houses To Benefit Homeless: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Government firm to overcome shortage of houses to benefit homeless: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said despite immense challenges, the government was committed to overcome shortage of houses in the country to benefit the poor and homeless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said despite immense challenges, the government was committed to overcome shortage of houses in the country to benefit the poor and homeless.

The Prime Minister was addressing at the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Pakistan, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and Sustainable Housing Solutions (SHS) for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, here at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister said 40 industries were directly related to housing and construction sector and if flourished, could result in creation of employment opportunities.

He said the purpose of establishing the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority was to ensure one-window operation for smooth materialization of the government's flagship project.

He said the government would make sure to use local material in construction of five million houses in five years and would also focus on setting up a secure loan system of banks to facilitate the process.

The Prime Minister said collaboration with UNOPS would not only bring investment in housing sector but would provide an opportunity to learn from expertise related to construction.

