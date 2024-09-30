Government Focused On Economic Stability: Rana Tanveer
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Federal Minister for Industries, Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, said on Monday that the country is moving towards economic stability due to the government policies.
Instead of financial aid, the government was focusing on the investments and business cooperation with friendly countries, he said while talking to a private news channel.
He said that the Prime Minister of Malaysia would visit Pakistan in the first week of October, which will help boost bilateral ties.
After that, a high-level Saudi delegation is set to visit in the second week of October to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, he added.
The minister criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), saying that the former chairman had an agenda to weaken the country.
He accused PTI's leadership of spreading chaos and anarchy instead of engaging in political dialogue.
He mentioned that PTI's 2014 sit-in had disrupted the Chinese president's visit and claimed that PTI, again trying to destabilize the country with riots.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petro price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP assembly unanimously passes three resolutions1 minute ago
-
Dar urges political parties to work for making Pakistan strong1 minute ago
-
Inquiry report of chlorine cylinder leakage at water plant unearths issues1 minute ago
-
PM's UNGA address true reflection of Pakistani, Kashmiris, Muslim Ummah's aspirations41 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to uphold ideology of accession of entire J&K State to Pakistan at all costs: AJK51 minutes ago
-
Book "Al-Muhallab" launched at IRS51 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH’s nationwide school campaign against harassment51 minutes ago
-
Two missing children reunited with families1 hour ago
-
IGP pins new ranks to 55 promoted inspectors1 hour ago
-
Governor congratulates Maulana Fazlur Rehman on appointment as JUIF chief, Abdul Ghafoor Haidri GS1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police crackdown on traffic violators to ensure smooth road flow1 hour ago
-
Government pushes for constitutional amendments in national interest: Ihsan1 hour ago