Government Focused On Economic Stability: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Federal Minister for Industries, Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, said on Monday that the country is moving towards economic stability due to the government policies.

Instead of financial aid, the government was focusing on the investments and business cooperation with friendly countries, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the Prime Minister of Malaysia would visit Pakistan in the first week of October, which will help boost bilateral ties. 

After that, a high-level Saudi delegation is set to visit in the second week of October to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, he added.

The minister criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), saying that the former chairman had an agenda to weaken the country. 

He accused PTI's leadership of spreading chaos and anarchy instead of engaging in political dialogue. 

He mentioned that PTI's 2014 sit-in had disrupted the Chinese president's visit and claimed that PTI, again trying to destabilize the country with riots.

