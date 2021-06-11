UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Focuses On Economic Growth, Employment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:06 PM

Government focuses on economic growth, employment

The federal government has focused on increasing labour force participation rate, especially the female, job creation and promoting decent work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government has focused on increasing labour force participation rate, especially the female, job creation and promoting decent work.

According to the Annual development Plan 2021-22, around 25 percent funds are envisaged to be earmarked for female entrepreneurs under the Prime Minister's Kamyab SME lending programme.

The 2nd phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is expected to create job opportunities with the establishment of Special Economic Zons (SEZs).

Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Construction Initiative is expected to create approximately 2 million jobs.

An economic stimulus package will also be introduced to aid Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for greater value addition and to support job creation in the country.

There are over 5 million SMEs across the country which contribute 35 percent to GDP and employ about 40 percent of the workforce with different skill sets.

Under the Prime Minister's "Green Growth Stimulus Package", an additional 200,000 livelihoods are targeted during 2021-22.

Establishment of a National Parks Service and support sanitation activities, including storm and flood water management, rainwater, harvesting, solid and liquid waste management and hospital waste disposal across 20 main cities of the country is expected to create significant employment opportunities, it added.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Flood Water Naya Pakistan Job CPEC Government Million Jobs Labour Housing Employment

Recent Stories

New Zealand's Conway keeps England at bay again

2 minutes ago

Govt proposes reduced withholding taxes for "Marke ..

2 minutes ago

US, Japan Launch New Global Joint Clean Energy Cli ..

2 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

43 minutes ago

McDonald's says hackers breached data in Taiwan, S ..

2 minutes ago

Road Safety Training Institute inaugurated at Chak ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.