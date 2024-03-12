Government focuses on revenue generation and relief initiatives: Musadik Malik

Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr. Musadik Malik, said on Tuesday that the government's primary focus was revenue generation to drive economic revival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr. Musadik Malik, said on Tuesday that the government's Primary focus was revenue generation to drive economic revival.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that revolutionary measures will be undertaken to provide maximum relief to the common man.

He said that the agriculture sector was prioritized to boost productivity, with plans to supply quality seeds to farmers to enhance production.

Direct financial assistance will also be provided to farmers, aiming to usher in an agricultural revolution, he added.

Furthermore, Dr. Malik highlighted plans to facilitate talented youth in establishing small and medium businesses by mandating commercial banks to provide loans.

This initiative aims to create employment opportunities and support entrepreneurial endeavors.

“Commercial banks will be directed to offer loans to small businesses on easy installment terms," he added.

Dr. Malik stressed the importance of direct tax collection and outlined plans to train 500,000 youth for various skill development programs.

Answering a query, he said that the previous government of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), initiated cases against political opponents for personal vendettas.

He emphasized the government's readiness for dialogue on any issue but called for sincerity from the opposition.