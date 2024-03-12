Government Focuses On Revenue Generation And Relief Initiatives: Musadik Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr. Musadik Malik, said on Tuesday that the government's primary focus was revenue generation to drive economic revival
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr. Musadik Malik, said on Tuesday that the government's Primary focus was revenue generation to drive economic revival.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that revolutionary measures will be undertaken to provide maximum relief to the common man.
He said that the agriculture sector was prioritized to boost productivity, with plans to supply quality seeds to farmers to enhance production.
Direct financial assistance will also be provided to farmers, aiming to usher in an agricultural revolution, he added.
Furthermore, Dr. Malik highlighted plans to facilitate talented youth in establishing small and medium businesses by mandating commercial banks to provide loans.
This initiative aims to create employment opportunities and support entrepreneurial endeavors.
“Commercial banks will be directed to offer loans to small businesses on easy installment terms," he added.
Dr. Malik stressed the importance of direct tax collection and outlined plans to train 500,000 youth for various skill development programs.
Answering a query, he said that the previous government of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), initiated cases against political opponents for personal vendettas.
He emphasized the government's readiness for dialogue on any issue but called for sincerity from the opposition.
Recent Stories
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan11 minutes ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital14 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing14 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif14 minutes ago
-
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP14 minutes ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad15 minutes ago
-
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 2627 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect minorities rights22 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept22 minutes ago
-
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari14 minutes ago
-
Biased interrogator becomes threat to justice system: SC14 minutes ago
-
SU launches tree plantation drive at SDSC14 minutes ago