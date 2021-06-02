UrduPoint.com
Government Focusing Backward Areas: Samreen

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:48 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :PTI Sukkur chapter women wing leader Samreen has said that government was focusing on the development of deprived and backward areas of the Sindh province.

Speaking a delegation at her residence here on Wednesday, she said that due rights are being given to the women legislators, their role as parliamentarians cannot be ignored.

Samreen said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has ensured respect, progress, empowerment and protection of women in the new Pakistan.

