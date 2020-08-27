UrduPoint.com
Government Focusing On Provision Of Clean Drinking Water: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan has said that the incumbent government was focusing on provision of clean drinking water to people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan has said that the incumbent government was focusing on provision of clean drinking water to people.

Inaugurating water purification plants at Mouza Eisan Wali, Mouza Mochiwali and Basti Jamal Khakhi here on Thursday, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that provision of best health facilities and clean drinking water was priority of the government.

He said the government has initiated various projects for installation of water purification plants at rural and urban areas.

The MPA said that clean drinking water was basic necessity added that government was striving hard to ensure the facility without discrimination.

