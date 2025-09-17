Government focusing on youth to drive economic development: PM Shehbaz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized that the government was focused on transforming the youth bulge from a challenge into an economic opportunity by providing productive jobs, modern skills training, and vocational training.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pakistan tv Digital, he outlined a future where Pakistan leverages its “youth bulge,” expands its agricultural sector, and implements vocational training programs to convert demographic challenges into economic opportunities.

To a question regarding current economic situation in the country, the prime minister pointed out that back in 2022-23, Pakistan was on the verge of default but due to the entire government economic team, and his personal efforts, the government managed to stabilize the economy.

"Through extraordinary teamwork—Team Pakistan's joint efforts, untiring commitment, and sense of purpose to achieve results—I can say without any fear of contradiction that, at this point in time, we are a stable economy," the prime minister added.

“These devastating floods have damaged our economy in a way which we did not foresee,” PM Sharif said.

“We are meeting this challenge with joint efforts,” referring to the coordinated flood response and rescue operations by the Federal government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial governments, and the military.

Asked how he wanted to see Pakistan a decade from now, he said he desired to see Pakistan as a nation standing tall with remarkable achievements in economic prosperity, peace, and happiness.

"I envision a country with its head held high, achieving great milestones in economic prosperity and progress, and standing as a mighty military power," he added.