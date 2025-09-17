Open Menu

Government Focusing On Youth To Drive Economic Development: PM Shehbaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Government focusing on youth to drive economic development: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized that the government was focused on transforming the youth bulge from a challenge into an economic opportunity by providing productive jobs, modern skills training, and vocational training.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pakistan tv Digital, he outlined a future where Pakistan leverages its “youth bulge,” expands its agricultural sector, and implements vocational training programs to convert demographic challenges into economic opportunities.

To a question regarding current economic situation in the country, the prime minister pointed out that back in 2022-23, Pakistan was on the verge of default but due to the entire government economic team, and his personal efforts, the government managed to stabilize the economy.

"Through extraordinary teamwork—Team Pakistan's joint efforts, untiring commitment, and sense of purpose to achieve results—I can say without any fear of contradiction that, at this point in time, we are a stable economy," the prime minister added.

“These devastating floods have damaged our economy in a way which we did not foresee,” PM Sharif said.

“We are meeting this challenge with joint efforts,” referring to the coordinated flood response and rescue operations by the Federal government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial governments, and the military.

Asked how he wanted to see Pakistan a decade from now, he said he desired to see Pakistan as a nation standing tall with remarkable achievements in economic prosperity, peace, and happiness.

"I envision a country with its head held high, achieving great milestones in economic prosperity and progress, and standing as a mighty military power," he added.

Recent Stories

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

2 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

2 hours ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

3 hours ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

3 hours ago
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

3 hours ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

3 hours ago
 Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

3 hours ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan