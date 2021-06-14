UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Focusing Uplift Of Poor Segment Of Society: Senator Mohsin Aziz

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

Government focusing uplift of poor segment of society: Senator Mohsin Aziz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Mohsin Aziz Monday said that despite challenges being faced by the government a balanced budget was presented focusing the poor segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Mohsin Aziz Monday said that despite challenges being faced by the government a balanced budget was presented focusing the poor segment of the society.

Talking to ptv news he said entire world economy's growth ratio was negative due to coronavirus pandemic but in Pakistan the situation was different due to the hectic efforts of economic team of the government that played a positive role for the betterment of poor's lives by not burdening in shape of new taxes.

The government was also working to highlight the importance of being taxpayer and it was recorded a high ratio of taxpayers during the current government tenure, he said.

To a query he said, present budget was a development budget, which would enhance exports, industry and employment opportunities.

He pointed out that sick economy was inherited by PTI and it was dire need to revamp all institutions especially reforms in Federal board of Revenue so that all set targets can be achieved in fiscal year.

He appreciated present government by utilizing all possible sources towards economy's growth that has become easy to negotiate on fiscal conditions with IMF.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Exports Poor Budget FBR All Government Industry PTV Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani squads will undergo complete isolation b ..

11 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccine more than 90 percent effective: N ..

58 seconds ago

Blood Donors Day: Police donate blood for kids suf ..

1 minute ago

Rangers, ANF foil smuggling bid of narcotics

5 minutes ago

Dacoit killed during police encounter in sargodha

5 minutes ago

French Health Executive Says Masks Outdoors May Be ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.