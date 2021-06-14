Government focusing uplift of poor segment of society: Senator Mohsin Aziz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Mohsin Aziz Monday said that despite challenges being faced by the government a balanced budget was presented focusing the poor segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Mohsin Aziz Monday said that despite challenges being faced by the government a balanced budget was presented focusing the poor segment of the society.

Talking to ptv news he said entire world economy's growth ratio was negative due to coronavirus pandemic but in Pakistan the situation was different due to the hectic efforts of economic team of the government that played a positive role for the betterment of poor's lives by not burdening in shape of new taxes.

The government was also working to highlight the importance of being taxpayer and it was recorded a high ratio of taxpayers during the current government tenure, he said.

To a query he said, present budget was a development budget, which would enhance exports, industry and employment opportunities.

He pointed out that sick economy was inherited by PTI and it was dire need to revamp all institutions especially reforms in Federal board of Revenue so that all set targets can be achieved in fiscal year.

He appreciated present government by utilizing all possible sources towards economy's growth that has become easy to negotiate on fiscal conditions with IMF.