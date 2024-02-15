Open Menu

Government Formation Talks Inches Forward As PML(N), PPP Committees Conclude Second Round

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The coordination committees of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have concluded their second round of talks, in which matters regarding government formation have moved forward.

The coordination committee has decided to conduct its third consultation session on Friday to finalize recommendations after consulting with their respective political leadership.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented Pakistan Muslim League (N), while Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Shazi Khan represented Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

