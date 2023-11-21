Government fully committed to promote vibrant, responsible media landscape: Solangi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that the government was fully committed to promoting a vibrant, diverse and responsible media landscape in the country.

"Today we face many challenges in the media sector,the rapid development of technology has changed the methods used in the media," Murtaza Solangi said during a meeting with Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and former Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed who met him here.

The minister opined that in this challenging environment, the main focus should be on strengthening the Pakistani media industry.

"We should project the positive image of Pakistan, our rich cultural heritage and socio-economic achievements to the world," Murtaza Solangi added.

The minister reaffirmed that the freedom of media and protection of the rights of journalists was a firm commitment of the present government.

The information and broadcasting sector, he said, played a key role in shaping the future of Pakistan.

In the meeting, the performance of the Ministry of Information, challenges and opportunities faced by the media industry, role of the ministry in promoting the positive image of Pakistan abroad were discussed.

The Caretaker Federal Minister of Information congratulated Shahera Shahid on assuming the charge of the Information Secretary.

Murtaza Solangi also appreciated former secretary MoIB Zahoor Ahmed, a senior officer of the Secretariat Group, for his services to the ministry.

The minister said that both Shahera Shahid and Zahoor Ahmed were competent officers and he was proud to work with them.