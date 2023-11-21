Open Menu

Government Fully Committed To Promote Vibrant, Responsible Media Landscape: Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Government fully committed to promote vibrant, responsible media landscape: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that the government was fully committed to promoting a vibrant, diverse and responsible media landscape in the country.

"Today we face many challenges in the media sector,the rapid development of technology has changed the methods used in the media," Murtaza Solangi said during a meeting with Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and former Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed who met him here.

The minister opined that in this challenging environment, the main focus should be on strengthening the Pakistani media industry.

"We should project the positive image of Pakistan, our rich cultural heritage and socio-economic achievements to the world," Murtaza Solangi added.

The minister reaffirmed that the freedom of media and protection of the rights of journalists was a firm commitment of the present government.

The information and broadcasting sector, he said, played a key role in shaping the future of Pakistan.

In the meeting, the performance of the Ministry of Information, challenges and opportunities faced by the media industry, role of the ministry in promoting the positive image of Pakistan abroad were discussed.

The Caretaker Federal Minister of Information congratulated Shahera Shahid on assuming the charge of the Information Secretary.

Murtaza Solangi also appreciated former secretary MoIB Zahoor Ahmed, a senior officer of the Secretariat Group, for his services to the ministry.

The minister said that both Shahera Shahid and Zahoor Ahmed were competent officers and he was proud to work with them.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

11 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

12 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

12 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

12 hours ago
Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

12 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival sh ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival showcases innovation, collaborat ..

12 hours ago
 Rangers official falls from roof during duty, succ ..

Rangers official falls from roof during duty, succumbs to injuries

12 hours ago
 Universal Children's Day celebrated

Universal Children's Day celebrated

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan