Government fully facilitating business community: Governor Sarwar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that government was fully facilitating the business community as it was imperative to drag Pakistan from economic crisis.

Addressing the local business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday, he said that business community plays a pivotal role in development of any country.

He paid best tribute to Pakistani business community and said that they had successfully run their business during the challenging time of coronavirus.

He said that Pakistani businessmen had to deal with 22 departments which was a tough job.

They still managed to run their businesses and making profit, he added.

He termed red tapism as major impediment in economic growth and said that if we could eliminate it the pace of development could be increased manifold. He said that bringing "Change" was not an easy task as forces of status quo creates hurdles in the way of government.

Sarwar said that we had overcome many challenges and now in a position to deliver.

He criticized the previous governments and said that they had wasted the resources of the country.

He told that in 2013 we (Sarwar Foundation) installed filtration plant with a cost of Rs.1.5 million while the then government had spent Rs.15 million on one plant.

Similarly, in President Musharraf regimen, Rs.20 billion had been spent on provision of clean drinking water but it was wasted.

He said that provision of clean drinking water was my passion and in this connection Water Authority had been established.

All concerned departments will work under one umbrella to provide clean drinking water to the people of this province.He said that Pakistani nation was very generous and during COVID-19, Rs.10 billion charity had been distributed among the poor with the collaboration of philanthropists through Governor's House.

He said that government had provided cash support of Rs. 12,000 each to 1,2000000 families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

He said that whole Muslim world was protesting against blasphemous caricatures as Muslims love their prophet more than their parents and children.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took a bold step and condemned this blasphemy.

The PM also announced to observe an Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week starting 12 Rabiul Awal comprising conferences and Milad programmes across Pakistan.

Regarding demands of business community, the governor invited them to Governor's House and said that he would arrange a meeting of all stake holders�with concerned government departments so that the same could be resolved at the earliest.

Earlier, President FCCI Engineer Ihtasham Javed and former president FPCCI Mian Muhammad Adrees addressed the function.

Later, the Governor inaugurated Langar Khana established by Sarwar Foundation at City Terminal.

The governor also shared dinner with poor people gathered there for free meal.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Farrukh Habib was also present on the occasion.