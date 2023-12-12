Open Menu

Government Gave 24-hour Deadline To Hoarders To End Shortage Of Fertilizers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Government gave 24-hour deadline to hoarders to end shortage of Fertilizers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Interim Federal minister for interior Sarfaz Bugti on Tuesday gave twenty-four hours deadline to the cartels involved in creating artificial shortage of fertilizers to end the shortage or ready to face the music.

Addressing a press conference flanked with the minister for information and minister for petroleum, the interior minister said that all Chief Secretaries and Inspector General of Police (IGPs) were directed to take administrative measures against cartels involved in creating artificial shortages of fertilizers.

He said the government observed abnormal price hike of fertilizers due to self-created shortage in the market upon which the Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Kakar took notice.

He said the government took strict measures against illegal hoardings in August/September but the mafia once again united to and started hoarding of fertilizer and created artificial shortage in the market which caused price hike.

He said that the government decided to initiate a ruthless crackdown against the mafia upon the clear directions of Prime Minister.

He said the no one would be spared and they will be arrested under 16 MPO or 13 MPO to ensure to end the artificial shortage of fertilizer.

He said that the government intends to ensure that the fertilizer is delivered to the grower/farmer at his doorstep.

The minister said that the government provides subsidy to facilitate the general public or the farmer and not to encourage the middle to make money out of the subsidy.

He said the government is trying to create a mechanism to end the shortage permanently while the ministry is responsible for taking administrative measures.

