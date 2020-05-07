Government General Hospital OPD facility inaugurated

Government General Hospital (GGH) OPD has been set up on temporary basis at Govt MC Model Higher Secondary School, Ghulam Muhammad Abad as the district administration had fixed GGH for coronavirus patients only

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Government General Hospital (GGH) OPD has been set up on temporary basis at Govt MC Model Higher Secondary School, Ghulam Muhammad Abad as the district administration had fixed GGH for coronavirus patients only.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the facility.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Afifa Shajia, MS DHQ hospital Dr Habib bButtar, MS Government General hospital Dr Ijaz Bhatti and others were present on the occasion.

The doctors were available in the OPD set up in the school for provision of treatment facilities to the patients of the area.

MS Dr Ijaz Bhatti said that doctors had been deployed on duty at the new OPD for provision of treatment facilities.