Government Graduate College For Women (GGCW) Convocation Held
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 07:43 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The convocation of Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW), Peoples Colony No-2 was held here on Monday.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed was chief guest while PML-N local leader Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf was present on the occasion.
Director College Dr Kalsoom Akhtar, Deputy Director Dr Habibur Rehman, Principal Rubina Naz, faculty and students were also present.
The medals and certificates among passed out students for academic session 2015-22 were awarded on the occasion.
Addressing on the occasion, the commissioner said that the female education in the country is a symbol of the bright future of Pakistan. She said that the future of Pakistan is in the hands of educated and talented youth, so they should use their knowledge, research and arts for the development of the country as well as the nation.
She congratulated the students who completed the academic sessions and urged them to strive hard to achieve the goal of a strong, stable and bright Pakistan.
She said that the government was focusing especially on the provision of modern education facilities in the educational institutions.
The commissioner urged the students to complete their education and also come in the field for the development of the country.
She also laid the foundation stone for the construction of new academic block in the college with the support of Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf.
