Open Menu

Government Graduate College For Women (GGCW) Convocation Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held

The convocation of Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW), Peoples Colony No-2 was held here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The convocation of Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW), Peoples Colony No-2 was held here on Monday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed was chief guest while PML-N local leader Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf was present on the occasion.

Director College Dr Kalsoom Akhtar, Deputy Director Dr Habibur Rehman, Principal Rubina Naz, faculty and students were also present.

The medals and certificates among passed out students for academic session 2015-22 were awarded on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the commissioner said that the female education in the country is a symbol of the bright future of Pakistan. She said that the future of Pakistan is in the hands of educated and talented youth, so they should use their knowledge, research and arts for the development of the country as well as the nation.

She congratulated the students who completed the academic sessions and urged them to strive hard to achieve the goal of a strong, stable and bright Pakistan.

She said that the government was focusing especially on the provision of modern education facilities in the educational institutions.

The commissioner urged the students to complete their education and also come in the field for the development of the country.

She also laid the foundation stone for the construction of new academic block in the college with the support of Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Women Government

Recent Stories

SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for f ..

SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability

3 minutes ago
 Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for chang ..

Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova

4 minutes ago
 BISP strives to help families achieve self-relianc ..

BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX ..

Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024

4 minutes ago
 BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies

BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies

4 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strength ..

Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strengthens bilateral ties further

4 minutes ago
CM Balochistan announces historic package for jour ..

CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists

4 minutes ago
 RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter ep ..

RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic

4 minutes ago
 Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, ..

Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani

4 minutes ago
 Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footi ..

Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footing: DG FDA

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple secto ..

4 minutes ago
 Seminar marks World Mental Health Day

Seminar marks World Mental Health Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan