Government Hajj Scheme: Over 12,931 Applications Received On 1st Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The designated banks Tuesday received 12,931 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme on the very first day.
According to the religious ministry spokesman, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims would perform the sacred ritual this year.