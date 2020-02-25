UrduPoint.com
Government Hajj Scheme: Over 12,931 Applications Received On 1st Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The designated banks Tuesday received 12,931 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme on the very first day.

According to the religious ministry spokesman, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims would perform the sacred ritual this year.

The applications would be received till March 2020.

