Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims' medical certificate depositing date extended till April 30

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday extended the last date for depositing medical certificate of Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims by April 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday extended the last date for depositing medical certificate of Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims by April 30.

The government hajj scheme pilgrims could deposit their medical certificate in their relevant banks by the end of current month.

The date has been extended due to prevalent situation, said a notification issued by the ministry.

Your Thoughts and Comments

