Government has formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all the shopkeepers, industries and construction sectors: SAPM for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the government had formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all the shopkeepers, industries and construction sectors by including recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and provinces.

He said the government would fully implement the SOPs in the larger interest of the people's safety, besides smooth running of the businesses and industries.

He said the government's estimation was that the number of corona cases in Pakistan would be increased up to 18,000 till April 14 but fortunately the number was less by two-third, which, however, did not mean to be relaxed and to avoid protective measures.

Dr Mirza said the number of the dead was 96 against the estimation of 190 during the period. It all happened as the government had taken timely strict steps to fight the coronavirus. As a whole the measures had a good effect to curb the spread of the virus, he added.

Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar rejected the statements of some politicians that there was no coordination between the Federal Government and the provinces to address the COVID-19.

He said the Federal Government's strategy from the day one had been to bring all the provinces and stakeholders on board before taking decisions.

He said the chief ministers of all the provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister were participating in the meetings of National Coordination Committee (NCC) through video link, besides chief secretaries of the respective provinces and experts.

He said different political parties were in power in the four provinces ,Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, but such a coordination on any such national forum had never been witnessed in the history of Pakistan .

He said all decisions in the NCC meetings were being taken with consensus, adding that today was the 9th meeting of NCC where there was 98 percent consensus on various things while on some things the provinces were authorized to take their own decisions.

Similarly, he said, the National Command and Control Centre was also meeting regularly to ensure effective coordination among the federal and provincial governments to control the coronavirus.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hamad Azhar, while explaining details of the industries and business being opened from April 15, said the government had identified those industries and businesses to be opened which had low risk effects.

He said the government had allowed opening of various industries from April 15, including chemical, e-commerce, soft-wear development and economic packages, cement, fertilizers, mines, minerals, drycleaner, nurseries, units of manufacturing agriculture machineries, glass manufacturing, and all exports industries with the condition of the Export Development Corporation of Pakistan would check their export orders, Hamad Azhar said the construction sector would be opened in phases, in the first phase brickline and crush etc would be opened and later on crushing plants and bitumen plants. He, however, said there were differences among the provinces about opening of the construction sites. It was, however, an ongoing process and the government would constantly review it, he added.

He said books and stationary shops would be opened with precautionary measures. He said the Federal Government had also recommended to the provinces to open shops of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tailors, barbers and hawkers.

Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Aassistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, said the repatriation of Pakistani labour community in the Gulf countries, released prisoners from various countries, Umrah pilgrims and those Pakistanis, whose visas had been expired, was the government's priority He said the government had gradually allowed opening of air traffic from April 4 and in the last one week, some 2,000 Pakistanis had been repatriated from various countries.

He said after opening of Islamabad International Airport, the government was opening six more airports from April 14 and after April 20 six more would be opened.

He said 2,000 Pakistani would be repatriated from various countries by April 19, adding that after April 20, from 6,000 to 7,000 Pakistanis would be brought every week to their home country.

Moeed Yusuf said a total of 35,000 Pakistanis wanted to come back from various countries and the government would repatriate all of them in a safe manner.

He said last week Pakistan opened its border for Afghan nationals who were stuck up here. Similarly, some Pakistani citizens were stuck up in Afghanistan and their repatriation would also be started during the current week.

He said 5,000 to 6,000 Pakistani citizens would be brought back from Afghanistan during the period and for them quarantine centers had been set up at Chamman and Torkham borders.

Similarly, he said, border with Iran would be closed but essential items from five districts of Iran would be brought for the local people.