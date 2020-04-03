Government has launched an Emergency Cash Relief SMS service under which Rs 150 billion would be distributed among the poor and needy: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister said besides the Rs 1,200 billion package, the government had also launched an Emergency Cash Relief SMS service under which Rs 150 billion would be distributed among the poor and needy.

About 10 million people had so far applied for the financial assistance through the SMS service, he added.

The prime minister said the decision to open the construction sector was taken because of the fact that the situation of coronavirus could not predicted. "We cannot predict what the situation will be after two or four weeks," he remarked.

He said with the medical sector, food processing industry, take-away restaurants and goods transport already open, the opening of the construction sector would bring a big relief to the daily-wagers and labour class.

The prime minister, however, added that as schools, colleges, universities, wedding halls etc. had already been shut down, the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak was continuing in the country.

Imran Khan rejected the notion, being circulated on the social media that the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan was low due to strong immunity of its people, and said as there was no final word about the COVID-19, the citizens should take care of their health.

He said the situation regarding the lockdown would be reviewed on April 14.

The prime minister referred to the situation after the Spanish Flue which revived back even after reaching its peaks and downs.

He also referred to the situation of Chinese city of Wuhan, after the outbreak of novel coronavirus and said the Government of China had totally locked down the city for two months, and provided the people with food and other essential items at their doorstep.

"But my fear is that we will not be able to do this, because of our limited resources," he said and added that it was the reason his government had decided to open the construction sector to save the daily-wagers and labourers from unemployment.

The prime minister, however, vowed to fight the contagion together as a nation and said all the resources and capacities of the country would be utilized to fight and win the COVID-19 pandemic.