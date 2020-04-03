UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Has Launched An Emergency Cash Relief SMS Service Under Which Rs 150 Billion Would Be Distributed Among The Poor And Needy: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Government has launched an Emergency Cash Relief SMS service under which Rs 150 billion would be distributed among the poor and needy: Prime Minister Imran Khan

The prime minister said besides the Rs 1,200 billion package, the government had also launched an Emergency Cash Relief SMS service under which Rs 150 billion would be distributed among the poor and needy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister said besides the Rs 1,200 billion package, the government had also launched an Emergency Cash Relief SMS service under which Rs 150 billion would be distributed among the poor and needy.

About 10 million people had so far applied for the financial assistance through the SMS service, he added.

The prime minister said the decision to open the construction sector was taken because of the fact that the situation of coronavirus could not predicted. "We cannot predict what the situation will be after two or four weeks," he remarked.

He said with the medical sector, food processing industry, take-away restaurants and goods transport already open, the opening of the construction sector would bring a big relief to the daily-wagers and labour class.

The prime minister, however, added that as schools, colleges, universities, wedding halls etc. had already been shut down, the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak was continuing in the country.

Imran Khan rejected the notion, being circulated on the social media that the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan was low due to strong immunity of its people, and said as there was no final word about the COVID-19, the citizens should take care of their health.

He said the situation regarding the lockdown would be reviewed on April 14.

The prime minister referred to the situation after the Spanish Flue which revived back even after reaching its peaks and downs.

He also referred to the situation of Chinese city of Wuhan, after the outbreak of novel coronavirus and said the Government of China had totally locked down the city for two months, and provided the people with food and other essential items at their doorstep.

"But my fear is that we will not be able to do this, because of our limited resources," he said and added that it was the reason his government had decided to open the construction sector to save the daily-wagers and labourers from unemployment.

The prime minister, however, vowed to fight the contagion together as a nation and said all the resources and capacities of the country would be utilized to fight and win the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Poor China Social Media Immunity Marriage Wuhan April SMS All From Government Industry Billion Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Relief operation for white collars launched

22 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

23 seconds ago

Food packets distributed among deserving families

26 seconds ago

KP Govt re-constitutes BoDs of Small Industries De ..

28 seconds ago

Singaporean Prime Minister Announces 1-Month Lockd ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Suspends, From April 4, All Flights for Eva ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.